Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.10

Shares of Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.10 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 21.87 ($0.30). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 21.87 ($0.30), with a volume of 32,108 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.10.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

