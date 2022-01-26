Edgeware 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.74 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeware has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $28.54 million and $1.74 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,654,508,990 coins and its circulating supply is 5,970,131,015 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

