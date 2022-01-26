Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,393,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.44% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $304,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPC. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,949,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 186,219 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 126.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 287,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.