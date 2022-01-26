Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,574,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,505 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.52% of Edison International worth $531,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 15,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

