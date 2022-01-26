Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Edison International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 841,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 31.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 968.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 62.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 48,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $68.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

