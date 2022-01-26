Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,417. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.15.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.