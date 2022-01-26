Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.82 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.15.
Shares of EW traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $108.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,417. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
