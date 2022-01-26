Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.82 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.15.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $108.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,417. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.