Effect.AI Market Cap Reaches $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00179330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00030567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00078751 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00382769 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

