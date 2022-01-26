Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 58,874.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654,046 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Elanco Animal Health worth $84,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.13. 20,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

