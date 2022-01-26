Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of EGO opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.