Electra Protocol (XEP) Achieves Market Cap of $19.82 Million

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Electra Protocol has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.82 million and approximately $83,437.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Get Electra Protocol alerts:

About Electra Protocol

Electra Protocol is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,362,727,787 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

