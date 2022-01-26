Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Electronic Arts worth $492,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

