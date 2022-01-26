Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,492 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 237,512 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Electronic Arts worth $94,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

