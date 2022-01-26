Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Billion

Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report $7.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.97 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $28.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.89 billion to $28.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $239.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.96 and its 200 day moving average is $251.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

