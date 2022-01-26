Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Shares Down 1.2%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

About Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.