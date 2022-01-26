Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.81. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 13,718 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $79.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESBK. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Elmira Savings Bank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elmira Savings Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

