Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.81. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 13,718 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $79.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is 38.96%.
About Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)
Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.