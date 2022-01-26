Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Miles Nagamatsu Acquires 5,000 Shares

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Miles Nagamatsu bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,672,089.41.

Shares of ELO traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.57. The company had a trading volume of 141,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,860. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.06 and a 52-week high of C$5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.91 million and a PE ratio of -44.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.67.

Eloro Resources Company Profile

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

