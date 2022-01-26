Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Miles Nagamatsu Acquires 5,000 Shares

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Senior Officer Miles Nagamatsu bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,672,089.41.
Shares of ELO traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.57. The company had a trading volume of 141,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,860. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.06 and a 52-week high of C$5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.91 million and a PE ratio of -44.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.67.
Eloro Resources Company Profile
