Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $135.68 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.80 billion and approximately $184.47 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $135.68 or 0.00375692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00174638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00075845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,645,410 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

