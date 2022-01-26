Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Shares Up 5%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 85.50 to SEK 81.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 135 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

