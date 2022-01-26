EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stake Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EME stock opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.