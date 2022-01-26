Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 41.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

