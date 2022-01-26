Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.