Eminer Market Capitalization Hits $1.62 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Eminer has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $89,366.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

