Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Emles @Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles @Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.