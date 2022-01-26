Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. 287,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,063. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

