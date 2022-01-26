Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Endesa from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a report on Tuesday.

ELEZY stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.2009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.93%.

About Endesa

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

