Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.