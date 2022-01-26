Energy Transfer LP Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $11,869,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $928,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

