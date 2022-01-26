Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.78

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 8833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

EPAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.