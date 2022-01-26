Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.46

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 5337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

