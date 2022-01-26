Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

ESMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESMT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. 4,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,126. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

