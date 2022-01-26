Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESMT. William Blair started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of Engagesmart stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 17,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.07. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

