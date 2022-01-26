Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.29. 12,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 71,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

