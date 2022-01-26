Enigma One Day Trading Volume Tops $186,626.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Enigma has a market cap of $516,508.46 and approximately $186,626.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

