EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 3.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,810,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,088 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

