Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,084,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

