EOS Force (EOSC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $117,582.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and $117,582.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EOS Force

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

