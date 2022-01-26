EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 40.1% Lower This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 46.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $635.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.05 or 0.06681947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,963.08 or 0.99830336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052130 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

