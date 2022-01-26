EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 110.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,499 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.49% of EPAM Systems worth $158,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $445.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $609.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.68 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

