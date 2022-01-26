EPIK Prime (EPIK) Trading 20.9% Lower This Week

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $35.89 million and $866,068.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EPIK Prime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00043001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006223 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EPIK Prime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EPIK Prime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.