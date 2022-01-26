Equalizer (EQZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $115,128.00

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $115,128.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00049143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.48 or 0.06676822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,416.00 or 0.99711127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052607 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

