Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.61.

CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

