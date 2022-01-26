Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.61.

Shares of EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

