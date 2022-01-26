Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.61.

Shares of CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total transaction of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

