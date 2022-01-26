Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EQX. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of EQX traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 245,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $6,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 651,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 605,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 281,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

