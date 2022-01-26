Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$10.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.43. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 35,940 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

