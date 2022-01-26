Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$10.75 target price on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

TSE:EQX traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.86. 839,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,730. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.53 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

