Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Align Technology, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $22.19 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s FY2026 earnings at $27.01 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $474.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $647.92. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

