Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 112,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.